Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 30

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

3 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 250,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 288.9737 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 291 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 284 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,537,032 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,554,391 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1844287.00 08:15:0200061318949TRLO0LSE
17288.00 08:17:0700061319029TRLO0LSE
868288.00 08:18:0300061319085TRLO0LSE
1885288.00 08:18:0300061319087TRLO0LSE
1103288.00 08:18:0300061319086TRLO0LSE
129287.00 08:19:2700061319129TRLO0LSE
1695289.00 08:25:0200061319445TRLO0LSE
2031289.00 08:25:0200061319444TRLO0LSE
622289.00 08:25:0200061319447TRLO0LSE
615289.00 08:25:0200061319446TRLO0LSE
1936290.00 08:33:5200061320135TRLO0LSE
1185289.50 08:37:0900061320327TRLO0LSE
796289.50 08:37:0900061320326TRLO0LSE
379289.00 08:43:5100061320780TRLO0LSE
1408289.00 08:43:5100061320779TRLO0LSE
858289.00 09:09:2200061322534TRLO0LSE
42289.00 09:09:2200061322533TRLO0LSE
2028290.50 09:14:2200061323005TRLO0LSE
1204290.00 09:16:1400061323203TRLO0LSE
740290.00 09:16:1400061323202TRLO0LSE
4289.50 09:18:2200061323381TRLO0LSE
2000289.50 09:18:2200061323382TRLO0LSE
234289.50 09:18:2600061323392TRLO0LSE
1074290.00 09:50:1700061325212TRLO0LSE
1290.00 09:50:1700061325211TRLO0LSE
811290.50 09:53:1400061325286TRLO0LSE
2076290.50 09:53:1500061325290TRLO0LSE
10290.50 09:53:1500061325294TRLO0LSE
2100290.50 09:53:1500061325293TRLO0LSE
677290.00 09:55:0800061325375TRLO0LSE
1032290.00 09:55:0800061325374TRLO0LSE
1687289.50 10:03:4200061325804TRLO0LSE
387289.50 10:03:4300061325808TRLO0LSE
1400289.50 10:03:4300061325807TRLO0LSE
51289.50 10:57:3500061328704TRLO0LSE
1748289.50 10:59:0700061328774TRLO0LSE
1654289.50 10:59:0700061328773TRLO0LSE
1907289.50 11:02:2400061328920TRLO0LSE
1905289.50 11:02:2400061328930TRLO0LSE
1713289.00 11:16:4200061329527TRLO0LSE
238289.50 11:35:4500061330284TRLO0LSE
300289.50 11:40:5100061330461TRLO0LSE
133289.50 11:41:5700061330519TRLO0LSE
577290.00 11:41:5700061330520TRLO0LSE
346290.00 11:41:5700061330523TRLO0LSE
700290.00 11:41:5700061330522TRLO0LSE
1400290.00 11:41:5700061330521TRLO0LSE
1943290.00 11:41:5700061330524TRLO0LSE
900289.50 11:42:0000061330528TRLO0LSE
147289.50 11:42:0300061330530TRLO0LSE
24289.50 11:42:0600061330534TRLO0LSE
71289.50 11:44:0200061330582TRLO0LSE
287289.50 11:47:1900061330718TRLO0LSE
700289.50 11:47:1900061330717TRLO0LSE
700289.50 11:47:1900061330716TRLO0LSE
218289.50 11:47:1900061330715TRLO0LSE
211289.50 11:47:1900061330714TRLO0LSE
2107289.00 11:48:1300061330762TRLO0LSE
363289.00 11:50:1500061330901TRLO0LSE
13289.00 11:50:1500061330900TRLO0LSE
1594289.00 11:55:5800061331147TRLO0LSE
1067288.00 11:57:5800061331299TRLO0LSE
83288.00 11:57:5800061331300TRLO0LSE
188288.00 11:58:0100061331302TRLO0LSE
31288.00 11:59:0400061331367TRLO0LSE
364288.00 11:59:0400061331368TRLO0LSE
697288.00 12:03:4600061331562TRLO0LSE
1190288.00 12:03:4600061331561TRLO0LSE
1711287.50 12:04:1700061331631TRLO0LSE
2334287.00 12:33:5200061332817TRLO0LSE
1512287.50 12:34:2600061332842TRLO0LSE
776287.50 12:34:2600061332841TRLO0LSE
985287.50 12:34:2600061332840TRLO0LSE
853287.00 12:48:0200061333371TRLO0LSE
479287.00 12:48:0200061333370TRLO0LSE
828287.00 12:48:0200061333369TRLO0LSE
700287.00 12:48:0200061333368TRLO0LSE
656287.00 12:48:0200061333367TRLO0LSE
496287.00 12:48:0300061333373TRLO0LSE
1898286.50 12:48:0500061333375TRLO0LSE
473286.50 12:48:0900061333388TRLO0LSE
141286.50 12:48:0900061333389TRLO0LSE
1326286.50 12:49:0200061333454TRLO0LSE
68285.50 12:52:0700061333567TRLO0LSE
1321285.50 12:52:0700061333568TRLO0LSE
490285.50 12:52:0700061333569TRLO0LSE
80285.50 12:52:3600061333585TRLO0LSE
362285.00 13:13:3800061334501TRLO0LSE
700285.00 13:13:3800061334500TRLO0LSE
700285.00 13:13:3800061334499TRLO0LSE
238285.00 13:13:3800061334498TRLO0LSE
2036285.00 13:13:3800061334502TRLO0LSE
68284.50 13:14:4500061334534TRLO0LSE
472284.50 13:20:5700061334753TRLO0LSE
1139284.50 13:20:5700061334754TRLO0LSE
104284.00 13:22:5700061334864TRLO0LSE
227284.00 13:23:0000061334865TRLO0LSE
37284.00 13:23:0300061334866TRLO0LSE
856284.00 13:23:3200061334889TRLO0LSE
146284.00 13:23:3200061334890TRLO0LSE
24284.00 13:23:3500061334894TRLO0LSE
2051285.00 13:31:0200061335908TRLO0LSE
1659286.50 13:50:1400061337467TRLO0LSE
127286.00 13:51:3700061337571TRLO0LSE
118286.50 14:00:0700061338242TRLO0LSE
35287.00 14:00:2700061338285TRLO0LSE
30287.00 14:01:0300061338341TRLO0LSE
1692287.00 14:02:0300061338415TRLO0LSE
2002286.50 14:06:2700061338713TRLO0LSE
91286.50 14:06:2700061338712TRLO0LSE
1901286.50 14:06:2700061338711TRLO0LSE
105287.50 14:31:1500061340147TRLO0LSE
142287.50 14:31:2500061340167TRLO0LSE
2083287.50 14:31:2500061340168TRLO0LSE
120286.50 14:31:3000061340177TRLO0LSE
20286.50 14:31:3300061340179TRLO0LSE
1730287.00 14:39:0200061340809TRLO0LSE
1915287.00 14:39:0200061340808TRLO0LSE
541287.00 14:39:0200061340807TRLO0LSE
2713287.00 14:39:0200061340806TRLO0LSE
543287.00 14:39:0200061340811TRLO0LSE
663287.00 14:39:0200061340810TRLO0LSE
1190287.00 14:39:0200061340812TRLO0LSE
54288.50 14:53:2400061342030TRLO0LSE
68288.50 14:53:2500061342034TRLO0LSE
111289.00 14:54:1000061342126TRLO0LSE
20289.00 14:54:2000061342132TRLO0LSE
1805289.00 14:54:2000061342133TRLO0LSE
1973291.00 15:01:3300061342637TRLO0LSE
601291.00 15:01:3600061342641TRLO0LSE
17291.00 15:01:3600061342640TRLO0LSE
20291.00 15:02:5300061342702TRLO0LSE
4032291.00 15:06:0200061342931TRLO0LSE
654291.00 15:06:0200061342933TRLO0LSE
560291.00 15:06:0200061342932TRLO0LSE
1912291.00 15:06:0200061342934TRLO0LSE
1876290.50 15:15:3600061343475TRLO0LSE
89290.50 15:15:3600061343474TRLO0LSE
561290.50 15:15:3600061343477TRLO0LSE
1493290.50 15:15:3600061343476TRLO0LSE
65289.50 15:18:5900061343697TRLO0LSE
810289.50 15:19:0700061343709TRLO0LSE
127124289.50 15:28:4000061344351TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
