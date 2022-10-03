Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 08:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-10-03 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
    31.10.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
    28.11.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.09.2022 - DelfinGroup            Public offering   RIG  
    05.10.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  03.10.2022 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L      Notice on General  VLN  
    07.10.2022                   meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.10.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.10.2022 K2 LT K2LT            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.10.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM    Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.10.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    06.10.2022 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.    Coupon payment date TLN  
          IUTE110026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    06.10.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Activity results, 9 RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    07.10.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    08.10.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija  Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM004426A                      



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
