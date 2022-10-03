Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-10-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.09.2022 - DelfinGroup Public offering RIG 05.10.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2022 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Notice on General VLN 07.10.2022 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2022 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2022 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM004426A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
