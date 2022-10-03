Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
03.10.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Noble Corporation to Nasdaq Main Market

Copenhagen, 3 October 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Noble Corporation shares (short name: NOBLE) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Main Market. The Noble Corporation share will belong to the Large Cap segment
and is placed in the industry sector. Noble Corporation is the 3rd company
which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2022 and is the 58th
company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Noble Corporation is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas
industry. Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and
technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble
Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and as of 3
October the company will be dual listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, where Maersk
Drilling shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen have their last trading day. 

"We are proud to welcome Noble Corporation to the Nasdaq Main Market", says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We are very pleased
that Noble Corporation has chosen to dual list the company and thus keep the
company's roots on a Danish stock exchange. We look forward to being able to
offer the company the liquidity and visibility that a stock exchange listing on
an international marketplace can provide". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About Noble

Noble Corporation ("Noble") (NYSE: NE) is a leading offshore drilling
contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble owns and operates one of the
most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore
drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the
contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs,
through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services focused largely on
ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both
established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is
available at www.noblecorp.com. 

About Topco

Topco is a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales
and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Noble. To date, Topco does not
own any material business assets or operate any business. Upon consummation of
the business combination with Maersk Drilling, Topco will be listed on the New
York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and Topco will own the
businesses of Noble, Maersk Drilling and their respective subsidiaries. For
additional information on Topco, visit www.noblecorp.com. 

About Maersk Drilling

With 50 years of experience operating in the most challenging offshore
environments, Maersk Drilling (CSE:DRLCO) provides responsible drilling
services to energy companies worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, Maersk
Drilling owns and operates a fleet of offshore drilling rigs and specialises in
harsh environment and deepwater operations. For more information about Maersk
Drilling, visit www.maerskdrilling.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
