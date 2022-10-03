Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Noble Corporation to Nasdaq Main Market

Copenhagen, 3 October 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Noble Corporation shares (short name: NOBLE) will commence today on the Nasdaq Main Market. The Noble Corporation share will belong to the Large Cap segment and is placed in the industry sector. Noble Corporation is the 3rd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2022 and is the 58th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Noble Corporation is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and as of 3 October the company will be dual listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, where Maersk Drilling shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen have their last trading day. "We are proud to welcome Noble Corporation to the Nasdaq Main Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We are very pleased that Noble Corporation has chosen to dual list the company and thus keep the company's roots on a Danish stock exchange. We look forward to being able to offer the company the liquidity and visibility that a stock exchange listing on an international marketplace can provide". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. About Noble Noble Corporation ("Noble") (NYSE: NE) is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com. About Topco Topco is a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Noble. To date, Topco does not own any material business assets or operate any business. Upon consummation of the business combination with Maersk Drilling, Topco will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and Topco will own the businesses of Noble, Maersk Drilling and their respective subsidiaries. For additional information on Topco, visit www.noblecorp.com. About Maersk Drilling With 50 years of experience operating in the most challenging offshore environments, Maersk Drilling (CSE:DRLCO) provides responsible drilling services to energy companies worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, Maersk Drilling owns and operates a fleet of offshore drilling rigs and specialises in harsh environment and deepwater operations. For more information about Maersk Drilling, visit www.maerskdrilling.com. Nasdaq media contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com