The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2022



The instrument ODQ AU000000ODY8 ODYSSEY GOLD LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022



The instrument 5J9 SE0010831321 FLUICELL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2022



The instrument HO8 US41043F2083 HANGER INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022

