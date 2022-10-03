JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Redemption and Cancellation of 2022 ZDP Shares

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Redemption and Cancellation of 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares

3 October 2022

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 26 August 2022, the Company's 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDP Shares") admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc reached maturity on 1 October 2022 and have now been redeemed. The admission to and trading of the ZDP Shares has been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 3 October 2022.

