Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
03.10.2022 | 10:40
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Redemption and Cancellation of 2022 ZDP Shares

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Redemption and Cancellation of 2022 ZDP Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 3

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Redemption and Cancellation of 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares

3 October 2022

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 26 August 2022, the Company's 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDP Shares") admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc reached maturity on 1 October 2022 and have now been redeemed. The admission to and trading of the ZDP Shares has been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 3 October 2022.

______________________________________________________________________________________

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting		+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		+1 (212) 485 9410
Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		+44 (0)1481 745417


