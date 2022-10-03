Acquisition accelerates Kocho's growth strategy and mission to help customers become greater

Kocho, UK-based provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, today announced that it has acquired Surrey-headquartered Mobliciti, the award-winning managed service provider (MSP) specialising in enterprise mobility, security and wireless connectivity solutions. The deal adds strategic mobile management and security capabilities to Kocho's growing service portfolio, allowing customers of both organisations to benefit from an end-to-end range of best-in-class services that will further accelerate their digital transformation programmes.

Founded in 2009, Mobliciti has established itself as an award-winning expert in delivering secure enterprise mobility services to some of the country's most highly-regulated businesses. Its range of mobile threat detection services allow customers to proactively defend against the rising number of cyber threats targeted at mobile and personal devices, ensuring that they can adopt new flexible working practices without risk of attack. Its mobile device management capabilities allow companies to find the right-fit for their mobile estates, eradicating overspend on both hardware and licenses.

With a strong specialism in the legal sector, Mobliciti counts four of the five magic circle and 20 out of the top 50 UK law firms as its clients; these include Bird Bird, Eversheds Sutherlands and RPC. It also works with many well-known financial and professional services organisations.

Mobliciti's mobile security expertise complements and enhances Kocho's existing services capabilities, which have been designed to enable mid-size and enterprise organisations to transform their business models through the adoption and round-the-clock management of cyber security, identity management and cloud-based services.

Kocho, which launched in April 2022 following the amalgamation of TiG Data Intelligence and cyber security specialist ThirdSpace, is a Microsoft Gold Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, and eight-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Identity and Cyber Security.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mobliciti to the Kocho Group it has an impressive portfolio of customers working in high-risk industries, which is testament to the team's dedication, skill and mobile expertise," said Des Lekerman, CEO at Kocho. "For many organisations, mobile devices represent their soft underbelly, providing criminals easy access to corporate data; they are also complex and costly to manage. With Mobliciti onboard, Kocho can now help organisations tackle the mobile challenge as part of their overall digital transformation and security strategies. This will enable us to add even more value to our customers, as well as deliver growth by opening up new markets."

"Kocho is hugely ambitious and on an impressive growth trajectory, so we are delighted to be joining it at such an exciting time," said Shane Taylor, CEO and co-founder at Mobliciti. "Kocho's enterprise-level cyber security and identity credentials, together with its extensive experience of Microsoft environments, brings new and exciting capabilities to our customer base. Just as importantly, its steadfast focus on being a great place to work, where people collaborate and are celebrated for their contribution, really chimes with our own values and provides a solid foundation for future growth."

Mobliciti's service offering spans mobile device and network management, unified endpoint management, mobile threat defence, identity and multi-factor authentication, data protection, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), cloud key management, AI-enabled wireless networking and security, secure home office solutions and a range of collaboration services.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

About Kocho

Kocho combines the power of Microsoft cloud technology with world-class identity and cyber security expertise together with managed services to steer UK organisations on a course to secure cloud transformation.

Founded in 2001, and previously known as TiG Data Intelligence and ThirdSpace, the company rebranded as Kocho in 2022, following the acquisition of security and identity specialist, ThirdSpace in March 2021. Headquartered in London, it also has operations in Cardiff and Manilla. Customers span mid-market organisations up to large enterprises, operating in the financial services, health, manufacturing and professional services sectors. Brands relying on Kocho include Bupa, AVIVA, William Blair and Liontrust Asset Management.

About Mobliciti

Founded in 2009, Mobliciti enables over 100 enterprises to maximise their investments in Mobile, Cloud Security, Wireless and Collaboration by delivering end-to-end Mobile IT solutions, empowering innovation, increasing user productivity, and controlling costs, without exposing corporate data to increasingly frequent cyber-attacks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005119/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Irina Meier Sarah Hankins

Eleven Hundred Agency

T: 44 (0) 20 7688 5202

E: kocho@elevenhundredagency.com