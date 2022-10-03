The "Europe Aircraft Isothermal Forging Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Components, Forging Material, and Fit Type Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Components, Forging Material, and Fit Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft isothermal forging market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 393.44 million in 2022 to US$ 634.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The adoption of titanium and nickel-based parts across various applications in military aircraft production is a rising trend expected to propel the aircraft isothermal forging market. Higher demand for lightweight materials and increasing penetration of titanium and nickel-based engine parts usage per aircraft is on the rise.

Furthermore, various components of military aircraft models and helicopters, such as flanges, ribs, skins, stringers, stiffeners, and shrouds, to form an aircraft engine structure are manufactured with the help of isothermally forging titanium or nickel alloys. For instance, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a military fighter jet with titanium-based aircraft engine parts. Further, the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 single-seat, twin-engine stealth multirole fighter aircraft has ~18.6% titanium alloys.

The thermal expansion rate of titanium makes it highly preferable as a composite interface material for military aircraft production. Moreover, titanium and nickel are known for their high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal materials for aircraft construction across the military aircraft manufacturing sectors.

Furthermore, titanium and nickel-based parts are also corrosion-resistant, which makes them a good choice for use across military aircraft production. These lightweight and strong metals are suitable for manufacturing military aircraft and aircraft engine components. Thus, this trend is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft isothermal forging market during the forecast period.

Europe Aircraft Isothermal Forging Market Segmentation

The Europe aircraft isothermal forging market is segmented into aircraft components, forging material, fit type, and country.

Based on aircraft components, the Europe aircraft isothermal forging market is segmented into fan blade, turbine disks, shafts, and connector rings. The fan blade segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

Based on forging material, the European aircraft isothermal forging market is bifurcated into titanium and nickel-based superalloys.

The nickel-based superalloy segment is expected to account for a larger market share in 2022.

On the basis of fit type, the Europe aircraft isothermal forging market is categorized into line fit and retrofit segment. The line fit segment is expected to account for a larger market share in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe aircraft isothermal forging market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the rest of Europe. France accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Preference for Titanium over Steel Fabricated Parts

Rising Number of Isothermal Forged Parts Applications in Aircraft Manufacturing

Market Restraints

Preference for Casting over Other Production Methods

Market Opportunities

Development of Fuel-Efficient Next-Generation Aircraft Engines

Future Trends

Growing Demand for Titanium and Nickel-based Parts in Military Aircraft Engine Production

