New Technology Platform Replaces Manual Processes and Brings Unmatched Precision and Efficiency to Cell and Gene Therapy Organizations

ScaleReady, a joint venture between Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), Fresenius Kabi and Wilson Wolf, announced today the market launch of the Cue Cell Processing System from Fresenius Kabi, available exclusively from ScaleReady.

Cue, an automated small volume cell processing system, can precisely concentrate, wash, dilute, formulate and aliquot cell suspensions. Cue automates critical labor-intensive and highly variable tasks in the manufacturing workflow. This automated and functionally closed system will provide cell and gene therapy developers a much-needed solution for commercial scale cGMP final fill and finish.

"Our engineers developed Cue as a breakthrough technology for small volume cell processing," said Dr. Christian Hauer, president of MedTech at Fresenius Kabi. "We are committed to innovating for the unique needs of the cell and gene therapy community. Cue combines novel closed system syringe pumps with best-in-class hardware and software an exciting addition to the ScaleReady portfolio."

Therapy developers are often required to modify their manufacturing processes to fit the constraints of existing automated equipment. Cue offers the flexibility and reliability demonstrated by Fresenius Kabi's Lovo Cell Processing System. Fully customizable mid-procedure sampling and recalculation enables the system to fit easily into any process, ensuring final concentration and formulations are achieved every time.

Starting today, Cue is available exclusively from ScaleReady in the U.S., Canada and Europe with other countries soon to follow. Cue has a laboratory use indication. For companies looking to use Cue for applications requiring regulatory clearance or approval, they may request technical documentation from Fresenius Kabi to support their submissions to local health regulators.

To learn more about Cue, visit www.choosecue.com or email ScaleReady at info@scaleready.com.

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady (www.scaleready.com) is bringing the future of cell and gene therapies to life with the most powerful and versatile manufacturing platform in the industry. ScaleReady delivers rapid expansion of T-cells at scale-reducing complexity and cost, while providing superior repeatability and cell quality. Founded in 2020, ScaleReady is a joint venture between Bio-Techne, Fresenius Kabi and Wilson Wolf that brings together tools and technologies for cell culture, cell activation, gene editing and cell processing from each founding partner.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.

