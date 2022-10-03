Aclarion Inc.: John Keller M.D. to Join Aclarion as a Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor

Aclarion Key Opinion Leader program supports focused strategy of building strong clinical evidence and payer community advocacy to drive adoption of NociscanTM solution

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Aclarion, Inc., ("Aclarion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACON)(NASDAQ:ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that John Keller M.D., Chief of Neurosurgery at University of Michigan Health-West and Neurosurgeon at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates in Grand Rapids, MI, will advise the company as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the greater Michigan market. Dr. Keller's addition marks a clear milestone in Aclarion's KOL engagement strategy on its path to recruit 5-10 national KOL surgeons.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Aclarion is following a focused strategy of building strong clinical evidence and engaging the payer community through Key Opinion Leader advocacy. Dr. John Keller is joining the effort to bring greater clarity to the diagnosis of discogenic pain through this Aclarion KOL program. "I'm excited to work with Nociscan as a safer, noninvasive, and less expensive alternative to discogram for the precise identification of disc pain as I work through how to best treat my patients," stated Dr. Keller. "Working hand in hand with medical directors in the payer community to secure patient access to Nociscan will not only help me in my practice, but it will also aid in making this personalized digital biomarker data broadly available to surgeons throughout our state and country. Building upon the evidence that is already mounting in favor of using MR spectroscopy and Nociscan is important work that I'm enthusiastic to undertake."

"As a key milestone toward our commercial strategy, Dr. Keller is going to be a great contributor to the body of clinical utility evidence and comparative evidence to discogram," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "Payers in the Michigan market have expressed acute interest in understanding how optimizing treatment plans according to personalized biomarker data can impact the cost and quality of care for their members."

In addition to previously published clinical evidence, Aclarion recently announced inclusion of Nociscan in the pivotal National Institutes of Health funded trial, Biomarkers for the Evaluation of Spine Treatments, which will include two hundred patients across seven leading academic teaching institutions in the United States. Also, in July 2022, Aclarion announced the launch of a health economic outcomes study, Economic Value Analysis of Low back pain. Collectively, these prior and current initiatives illustrate the importance of Aclarion's disruptive innovation to the spine industry.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives MRS data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Disclosure

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health through the NIH HEAL Initiative under award number 1U24AR076730-01.

The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or its NIH HEAL Initiative.

John Keller M.D. is a paid advisor to Aclarion Inc.

