Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Stuttgart
03.10.22
11:56 Uhr
1,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,51013:51
1,4801,50013:02
Dow Jones News
03.10.2022 | 13:31
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights 03-Oct-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 October 2022

Genel Energy plc

Total Voting Rights

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 278,689,585 ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 1,558,613.

The above figure of 278,689,585 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 192045 
EQS News ID:  1455503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

GENEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.