Soren and Envie 2E Aquitaine have inaugurated a new solar module recycling facility in Saint-Loubès, France.From pv magazine France French recycling group Soren (formerly PV Cycle France) and Envie 2E Aquitaine have inaugurated a recycling center for PV modules in Saint-Loubès, France. Envie 2E Aquitaine was selected following a call for tenders launched by Soren. The €2 million ($1.9 million) plant will be able to process 4,000 tons of panels per year and will employ 25 people. The facility is the first of its kind in Europe, as it uses a hot blade delamination process. This makes it possible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...