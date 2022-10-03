Global Leader in Ultrasound-Based Indoor Positioning Technology to Merge Sonitor and Forkbeard, Names Global Commercial Leadership Team, Readies Forkbeard for Market Entry

Sonitor Technologies AS, the global leader in ultrasound-based, indoor positioning technology, today announced that it will merge its Forkbeard and Sonitor Technologies subsidiaries as it prepares for accelerated revenue growth with the market entry of Forkbeard, the company's cloud-based, product platform for indoor positioning of smart mobile devices

"We are at the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our company history," said Arne Oyen, Group President and CEO of Sonitor Technologies AS. "This merger of our subsidiaries strengthens our focus and resources as we expand our global market presence. Forkbeard can deliver the many benefits of indoor positioning and proximity monitoring to every user of a smart phone or tablet. We will build on the strong commercial franchise that Sonitor has established in acute care and senior living with its market leading Sonitor Sense platform and expand into other industry sectors, such as manufacturing. Going forward, the merged company will be known as Sonitor, and Forkbeard will be the name of our cloud-based, indoor positioning product platform for mobile devices."

The sales organizations in Sonitor's primary geographic markets will offer the full complement of Sonitor Sense and Forkbeard products. Palle Furum will serve as Chief Commercial Officer of Europe and the Middle East (EMEA), and Murray Robinson as Chief Commercial Officer of Asia Pacific (APAC). Both Furum and Robinson have held management positions in their regions with Forkbeard and Sonitor, respectively. Matt Crane, an experienced executive with a successful career in the healthcare industry from start-ups to large corporations, has joined the company to head up North America as Chief Commercial Officer, CEO Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to Sonitor," Oyen said. "Matt's background includes 18 years with Hill-Rom in management positions responsible for strategic planning, technical support and sales of medical devices and IT systems such as Nurse Call and RTLS. He has an impressive track record of closing major contracts with top IDNs, the US Government and Group Purchasing Organizations."

Anne Bugge, who headed Sonitor's global commercial group for the past eight years, will join the parent company as Strategic Advisor to the Group President and CEO with a focus on building and expanding the company's key strategic corporate partnerships.

"At Sonitor, we are driven by the spirit of innovation and tackling what others thought was impossible, and have achieved many industry firsts," Oyen stated. "We have the talent, people, resources and commitment to make a positive contribution through our technology to improve the quality of everyday life."

About Sonitor

Sonitor Technologies AS is the leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). It is the first and only company to develop and commercialize proprietary ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning of people, equipment, and objects. Sonitor's product platforms, Sense and Forkbeard, provide location intelligence using advanced algorithms and analytics to improve operational efficiencies, workflow visibility, and personal safety in healthcare and other industry sectors. Visit www.sonitor.com and www.forkbeardtech.com for more information.

