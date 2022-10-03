Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on September 15, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will further expand distribution of its products to Japan and South Korea.

Management is currently working on distribution agreements in Asia which will allow the Company to expand supply to a larger audience and enter into different distribution channels, multiplying sales and profit.

Naturevan has a unique set of products that are tailored to various audiences. Naturevan's line of diversified products offers popular health supplements in both North America and Asia. The North American marketplace is being targeted with the Company's latest news of distribution through Amazon. It is another priority for the Company to increase distribution and cater to the Asian marketplace.

Naturevan carries many top-selling Asian vitamin products such as Cissus Plus, a plant-based supplement that promotes bone health, alleviates joint pain and aids in weight loss, Albumin Max, which promotes overall immunity and Milk Thistle Liver Care, a popular anti-inflammatory herbal supplement known to treat liver and gallbladder problems.

South Korea has a growing marketplace for supplements that welcomes the success of Naturevan distribution. The South Korean vitamin market is expected to grow annually by 5.53% between 2022-2027. (Source: https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/otc-pharmaceuticals/vitamins-minerals/south-koreamethodology)

Additionally, a survey by Rakuten Insight reports that 82 percent (82%) of respondents in South Korea aged 55 years or older stated they took vitamin supplements for their overall health, respondents of the survey aged 45 to 54 years old reported 81 percent (81%) took vitamin supplements for overall health. (Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1180639/south-korea-share-of-people-taking-dietary-supplements-by-age/)

With the growing vitamin market in Asia and large percentage of people taking vitamin supplements for improved health, the Company foresees distribution into the Asian marketplace to be highly successful and maximize the Company's revenue.

"Management believes expansion of distribution to different target audiences is the key to grow Naturevan Nutrition into a top-selling vitamin supplement brand. Diversifying our products on various e-commerce platforms exposes our brand and will generate more sales and profit. The Company looks forward to growth and sharing more developments soon," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan Nutrition

Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products that are proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers are getting the highest standard of nutrition.

To learn more about Naturevan and its products, visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

