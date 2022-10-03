In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews David Hering CEO, Invivyd Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new audio interview with Invivyd.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with David Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/ivvd-interview/

David Hering CEO, Invivyd Inc.

David Hering, MBA is our chief executive officer and a member of our Board of Directors. Prior to joining Invivyd, Mr. Hering served as the head of the mRNA global franchise business of Pfizer, Inc. from April 2021 to June 2021, the president of North America Vaccines of Pfizer, Inc. from December 2018 to April 2021 and the vaccines commercial officer of Pfizer, Inc. from June 2015 to December 2018. Before joining Pfizer in 2015, Mr. Hering spent seven years at Novartis Vaccines, where he held the position of head of the North America region. Mr. Hering received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Media Coordinator Toni Loudenbeck covers the future vision for the company, recent developments with adintrevimab, recent developments with clinical trials, Invivyd's current cash position plus much more in this interview.

ABOUT INVIVYD

Invivyd is an antibody-based viral infectious disease company on a mission to transcend the limitations of the human immune system. The company is developing engineered antibodies to provide durable protection from viral infectious diseases, beginning with COVID-19. Working at the intersection of evolutionary virology, human immunology and predictive modeling, our discovery platform is designed to identify antibodies to target parts of the virus least pressured to mutate, thereby increasing the likelihood of sustained utility. Our product candidates are being developed for use in prevention and treatment of disease and optimized for potency and breadth of protection across strains.

The Invivyd platform approach has generated a pipeline of antibody-based solutions for COVID-19 and other viral infectious diseases. This includes multiple next-generation antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, starting with NVD200, a combination product candidate expected to enter the clinic in Q1 2023. Our most advanced product candidate, adintrevimab, was shown to provide neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2 for all variants of concern until the emergence of the Omicron BA2 strain and its sublineages. We have applied our discovery technology to "re-engineer" adintrevimab to evolve and identify multiple next generation antibody candidates that provide broad neutralization in vitro against past and current variants of concern, including Omicron BA1, BA2, BA.4, BA.5, BA2.75 and sublineages.

Invivyd is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide higher levels of protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19.

We are driven to change the paradigm for combatting viral infection by delivering rapid and lasting antibody immunity to protect the general public and ensure vulnerable populations are never left behind. For more information visit: https://invivyd.com/

