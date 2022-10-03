Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Reveals Color Change Phenomenon Jades from its DJ Project, Washington State, USA

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to reveal a new type of nephrite Jade to the gem and collector world markets. This Jade has a unique color change phenomenon whereby depending on the specimen, the color can shift from white to blues to dark green as the viewer's eye moves in relation to the stones. Gemologists refer to gemstones showing unusual optical effects such as color change, chatoyancy or asterism as "phenomenon stones", which can be highly prized by collectors and specialty jewellers.

"To our knowledge Jade showing this color change phenomenon has never been documented before, so we had to create the most appropriate cutting and shaping techniques to properly exhibit the optical phenomenon from scratch", stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "We combined scanning electron microscope mapping, thin section and hand sample microscopy with trial and error lapidary work to understand how the stone's crystallographic fabric interacted with light to create this effect", stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader.

Figures 1 to 7 below show a series of cut stones from Jade Leader's 100% owned DJ project which display color and texture variations on this color change phenomenon. While still photographs can illustrate how colors are seen from static viewing angles under daylight LED studio conditions, movement is needed to reveal the dramatic shimmering dramatic color transitions. Readers are invited to watch a special video of the stone's full visual effects presented in our latest Youtube Channel video "Change in the Jade World" here.

Figure 1: Composite picture of cabochon cut stone (JLCC5), showing the color change as the stone is rotated relative to a fixed light source. Stone is 36.5 mm by 35 mm in diameter and weighs 17.6 grams/87.9 carats.

Figure 2: Composite picture of cut stone(JLCC4). Stone is 36.6 mm by 36.1 mm in diameter and weighs 33 grams/165 carats.

Figure 3: Composite picture of cut ring stone (JLCC7). Stone is 11.6 mm by 12.5 mm in diameter and weighs 0.94 grams/4.7 carats. While chatoyant or "cat's eye" Jades (both nephrite and jadeite) have been documented before from various locations, chatoyancy refers to a band of light caused by reflection along inclusions or parallel underlying fibers within the stone. It is not associated with an actual change of perceived color for the body of the stone itself.

Figure 4: Composite picture of cut ring stone(JLCC8). Stone is a round 8.8 mm and weighs 0.54 grams/2.7 carats with a high vitreous luster and sharp transition from white to green.

Figure 5: Composite picture of cut stone (JLCC10). Stone is a 17.1 mm by 7.4 mm marquise cut cabochon and weighs 0.7 grams/3.6 carats. High vitreous luster, high translucency in bands, and sharp color changes from dark to light greens and light blues.

Figure 6: Composite picture of cut stone (JLCC9). Stone is a 23.5 mm by 7.8 mm drop cut cabochon and weighs 2.13 grams/10.6 carats.

Figure 7: Composite picture of cut stones JLCC4 and 9 as also seen in motion exhibiting the change in color in our video "Change in the Jade World".

Identification work conducted to date on this material from surface samples relied heavily on SEM/EDS (Scanning Electron Microscope/Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy) as well as thin section and hand sample microscope work to understand the relationship to perceived color to the main mineralogical characteristics of the nephrite Jade itself.

SEM/EDS analysis work performed at the University of Arizona determined that the samples are dominantly composed of long fiber tremolite (the main constituent of Nephrite Jade), with minor inclusions of both biotite and chromite. In addition, different chemical compositions were noted in different growth generations of the tremolite, including variable iron contents, which appear to affect color. The Company believes that the color, and the color change phenomena, are caused by a combination of varying chemical composition between different growth stages and the "fabric" created by intergrowths of different growth stages of the fibrous Jade minerals. The most dramatic effects tend to appear when the stone is viewed at a high angle, so Jade Leader had to develop specialized cutting techniques to properly highlight the various color change effects in any given stone.

About the Color Change Occurrence

This Color Change Jade has been found in surface trenches at the Lode 2 Jade occurrence of Jade Leader's Washington DJ project. Here, a Jade-bearing structure is intermittently exposed at surface for some 50 meters and has been followed by drilling to depths of up to approximately 30 meters (NR 19-01, Jan 30 2019). Most of the surficial Jade was heavily weathered, although some larger samples had fresh cores which provided materials for developing the appropriate cutting protocols.

Way Forward

Now that we understand these new Jades and have cut a suite of fine stones, the Company is considering its best options for marketing these materials to the Collectors' market. Meanwhile, field tests are underway to determine if it is possible to get below the surface Jade weathering horizon on site with minimal disturbance. This would allow the Company to plan a pilot field program to determine potential yields through trenching along the known occurrence, as well as provide additional materials to bring to market.

The Company also continues to expand its audience of international carvers, jewelry manufacturers and industry professionals by routinely updating product information on social media, including posters and videos relating to its current Jade products and inventory. Such postings can be found both on the Company's Youtube Channel under Jade Leader Corp, and on Instagram @jadeleadercorp.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras and Jade Leader personnel have maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

