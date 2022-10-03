The Portuguese government has announced a national energy-saving plan for the 2022-23 period. It expects to add 1,140 MW of new solar by the end of this year.The Portuguese government has released its 2022-23 energy-saving plan, which could save the country around 188 cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas, down roughly 5% from the preceding period. The figure falls far short of the 15% target voluntarily committed to by members states of the European Union. The document includes 16 measures, with energy-related measures accounting for about 75% of the total. Water efficiency measures account for the ...

