Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Sarama Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that it's operations in Burkina Faso have not been affected by recent political events. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

The Company intends to publish more assay results from the recently completed 20,000m drill program and is continuing to prepare for the upcoming exploration season.

