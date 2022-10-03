Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers, is pleased to announce that its healthy and delicious breakfast cereal Holy Crap, is to be carried by 69 Metro locations across Ontario before the end of October.

"We would like to thank Metro and those on their account team whom have helped move this seamless process along and enabled our listing to be reflected in 69 of their retail locations across Ontario," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "The Metro banner, with its 328 stores including 119 Metro Plus stores in Quebec, is an ideal retailor for our brand as it introduces tens of thousands of potential customers to our cereal and supersedes brand each and every day. This retail expansion is an example of our sales team's relentless effort to expand, develop, and increase our CPG brands footprint across the Canadian landscape. As a growth company our focus on delivering organic growth with each of our brands is key to our success as we execute on our strategy and demonstrate our ability to continually drive results and shareholder value".

Holy Crap Breakfast Cereal and Superseeds come in four delicious flavours, all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp, buckwheat and chia seeds. Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple and Mango Coconut are tasty, nutrient dense breakfast cereals which are high in fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.



About Metro

As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the Metro company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as of some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners. Find out more at www.metro.ca.

About Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Company Portfolio



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/139235_ccd416b50464dbf0_001full.jpg





Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers.

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

