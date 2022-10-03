Epic Charging is the fleet electrification platform that leverages smart integrations and artificial intelligence to provide essential service fleet operators need to go electric. Recently, it has developed grid service features to cater to the needs of the EV industry.

Redwood City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Epic Charging has emerged as a Hardware Agnostic Platform for Electric Fleets. In the recent progress. The company has added smart integrations and artificial intelligence to provide the grid services feature to cater to the requirements of the EV industry.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/139186_5461cea024502a9f_001full.jpg

Epic Charging is an EV fleet management software platform that has created the grid services feature for fleet owners to take advantage of power demand-response programs. Due to the newly launched gird services, Power market participation for electric fleet owners is now integrated with smart charging, intelligent routing, and carbon credit reporting.

The company is offering cloud technology to connect the benefits of going electric in one place: smart charging, vehicle telematics, grid markets, and reporting. All that ensures that the vehicles are charged at a lower price, at the optimized grid time, and with less carbon intensity.

"We've created "grid services" so our customers can make money by going electric," says Ilya Marin, CEO and co-founder of Epic Charging. Epic Charging enables its customers to integrate their fleets into electricity markets and participate in demand response and other grid services programs that offer incentives for curtailing non-essential energy usage when the grid is strained.

About Epic Charging

Epic Charging is a hardware agnostic electric fleet and charging management platform developed by a team of seasoned energy, automotive, l00, and digital technologists. The platform is built for fleets and infrastructure integrators to help develop helpful transportation electrification programs.

In addition, the company also offers software-enabled 48-and 80-amp AC chargers to reduce the total cost of ownership and start getting electrification benefits from day one.

Potential clients and EV Fleet owners can learn more about Epic Charging at https://epiccharging.com

