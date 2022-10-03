Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has long been committed to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to the fight against global warming. In this context, it has made controlling its energy consumption a priority. Between 2019 and 2021, it reduced its kWh energy consumption1 in France by more than 7%2. In addition, today, 40% of the Group's electricity consumption in France, and 30% of that used worldwide (compared to 18% in 2021), are generated from renewable sources.

In response to the current tensions in the energy market in Europe and climate change, starting in October 2022, Vivendi will implement new measures to reduce its energy consumption. The Group has identified several levers that will enable it to act quickly across all its entities located in Europe while ensuring the continuity of their operations, under the best possible conditions for its employees.

Temperature. All the Group's entities will reduce the heating temperature at their sites by at least 1°C in winter and increase the air-conditioning temperature by at least 1°C in summer.

Lighting. Presence sensors will be installed, the use of LED lamps will be generalized, and the duration of lighting hours of some sites and screens will be reduced. The sign at the iconic l'Olympia in Paris will be now switched off, except on show nights when it will be lit only between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm.

Sites. In 2021, Vivendi launched its Sustainable Buildings program to improve energy efficiency and environmental certification for its buildings worldwide (ISO 140001, ISO 50001, etc.). The Vivendi, Havas, Prisma and Editis sites in France, as well as Havas's sites in London and Madrid, are already certified. Most recently, the new Canal+ Group headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux (Paris area), into which a large part of the teams has just moved, has been BREEAM and HQE certified. Audits will also be conducted at other sites to accelerate the implementation of measures to improve their energy performance.

Also, all the group's employees will once again be made aware of eco-responsible actions through the distribution of a guide of good individual practices, including developing the right behaviors in the use of digital technology.

The new measures adopted by Vivendi as of October 2022 are part of its strong environmental commitment, Creation for the Planet, which is one of the three pillars of its CSR strategy

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The Group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and has set the goal of contributing to global net zero carbon by adopting an approach in line with the Paris Agreements. In addition, the Group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com.

1 Energy consumption includes electricity, fuel and natural gas, representing the buildings' operational energies.

2 Corresponding to the Group's perimeter including Editis and Prisma Media and excluding Universal Music Group.

