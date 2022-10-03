Xtra Energy Corp., Announces the Second Group of Historical Antimony Mines Recently Claimed

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT ) is pleased to announce the details of a second group of historical antimony mines claimed by Xtra Energy Corp. Xtra Energy recently completed the required filing and recording of an 825 acre, 40 lode claim property in the Bernice Mining District surrounding the historically documented "Antimony King", County of Churchill, State of Nevada see: 9/14/2022 Company News. With that completed Xtra Energy Corp. started an extensive mapping program of this 825 acre property, disclosing the first group of Antimony Mines claimed on 9/20/2022 Company News.

As a result of the continued mapping program, management is excited to announce the ownership of three additional historically documented antimony mines. The three additional mines are

The "Marguerite No. 2 Prospect" located at the NE corner of our American Antimony #31 lode claim, the "Marguerite Group" located on the border of our American Antimony #34 and #35 lode claims The "Vandenburg Group" located at the SE corner of our American Antimony #26 lode claim.

This brings Xtra Energy Corp's total of historically documented antimony mines to five under 100% Ownership claim. Locations can be referenced in the topographical map below.

Here are some brief details on each of the three announced mines:

The Marguerite No. 2 Prospect as described by Lawrence, Edmond., in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 is along the north side of Bernice Canyon, 3.3 miles from the mouth. It was developed by two adits, one directly above the other. Sixty feet from the portal, the lower adit intersected a vein striking 15 degrees NW and dipping 20 degrees SW. This vein was followed for 55ft by a drift. A second vein was also discovered intersecting the first, both consisting of elongate pods and streaks of stibnite in quartz. Several veinlets of quartz, calcite, and stibnite extend between these two veins which was estimated to be 2 percent antimony. In the upper adit of Marguerite No. 2 the vein was encountered 70ft from the portal and followed for 30ft by drifting. No records of ore from this adit were found.

The Marguerite Group also referred to as the Marguerite No. 3 Prospect is situated in a ravine on the south side of Bernice Canyon 2.9 miles from the mouth of the canyon. The prospect is developed by a 10 - 12ft open cut. The open cut is in an 18ft sill, striking NW 50 degrees and dipping 85 degrees SW. Stibnite occurs as ¼ to 1 inch stringers along prominent joints. A sample taken from these stringers assayed 57.57 percent antimony. An additional sample taken from the dump assayed 5.9 percent antimony.

The Vandenburg Group is approximately 0.36 miles from the Marguerite Group. Active operations were recorded in 1976 and 1984 followed up by Nevada State Mine Inspections the following years. At the time owned and operated by the Bernice Milling Company with notes of antimony production on record. To our knowledge no other records exist leaving the grade and tonnage of this antimony production unknown.

The XTPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "We continue to prove up an increasing portfolio of antimony-rich assets. Xtra Energy now has 100% claim to five documented antimony mines and just under a 1 million ton inferred reserves all in just three months work. We will continue to carry out further work to prove up this portfolio."

References Marguerite No. 2 Prospect:

NEV. BUREAU OF MINES AND GEOL. BULLETIN 61, 1963, P. 30. NEV. BUREAU OF MINES AND GEOL. BULLETIN 83, 1974, TABLE 13, P. 62

References Marguerite Group:

LAWRENCE, E.F., 1963, ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA; N.B.M.G. BULL. 61. WILLDEN, R. AND R.C. SPEED, 1974, GEOLOGY AND MINERAL DEPOSITS OF CHURCHILL COUNTY, NEV; NBMG. BULL 83.

References Vandenburg Group:

NEV. DIV. MINE INSPECTION, 1977, DIRECTORY OF NEVADA MINE NEV. DIV. MINE INSPECTION, 1985, DIRECTORY OF NEVADA MINE

* Topographical view of Xtra Energy's 825 acre, 40 lode claim Antimony project.

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 40 lode claim, 825 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718477/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Announces-the-Second-Group-of-Historical-Antimony-Mines-Recently-Claimed