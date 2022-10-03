DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Independent Director Viktor Cherepov Elected Chairman of PhosAgro Board of Directors

03-Oct-2022 / 16:30 MSK

Independent Director Viktor Cherepov Elected Chairman of PhosAgro Board of Directors

Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, elected independent director Viktor Cherepov as its new Chairman at a meeting on October 3.

Independent Director Andrey Sharonov, who previously held this post, notified the company of his decision to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PhosAgro.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP /NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

