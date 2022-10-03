Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of HydrogenPro ASA, on First North NOK (475/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted HydrogenPro ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from October 4, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: HYPROo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010892359 Order book ID: 269574 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB