Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 16:17
Risk Management: Risk Management 26/22: Concentration margin update

Concentration margins have been updated according to a scheduled recalibration.
The new concentration margins will be included in the EoD margin calculations
Monday, October 10. Changes are expected to be small increases (between 0-10%)
depending on the portfolio. For detailed information, please contact your
Nasdaq key account manager or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. 

For detailed information, please contact your Nasdaq key account manager or
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.
