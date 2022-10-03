Risk Management: Risk Management 26/22: Concentration margin update

Concentration margins have been updated according to a scheduled recalibration. The new concentration margins will be included in the EoD margin calculations Monday, October 10. Changes are expected to be small increases (between 0-10%) depending on the portfolio. For detailed information, please contact your Nasdaq key account manager or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. For detailed information, please contact your Nasdaq key account manager or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de