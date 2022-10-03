San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Ebony Kenney, a Team Pro at online poker site Americas Cardroom, finished in 5th place in the Coin Rivet Invitational and won $1.7 Million. A few days earlier, she finished in 5th place in a separate Triton Poker Series event, winning over $240,000.

The Coin Rivet Invitational tourney took place from September 10th-12th. The No Limit Holdem, single re-entry tournament had a $200,000 buy-in, making it one of the most exclusive events in the world for both poker professionals and wealthy recreational players. There were 90 initial entrants, however the prize pool soared to a total of $23 Million after re-entries.

The unique format of this event allowed recreational players (typically businessmen) to invite a pro to play in the other half of the field. The two sides then merged on Day 2 and played to the conclusion of the tourney. Kenney was invited by Americas Cardroom CEO Phil Nagy, going against the norm of this predominately male dominated contest.

The $1.7 Million won by Kenney was easily the biggest of her career and she also made history by becoming the first woman to final table in her inaugural Triton tournament. And while winning that kind of money certainly changes her life, it's her legacy in the game and representing women in general, that means the most to her.

"Before coming to Cyprus, the biggest buy-in I had played in was just $10,000, so there was obviously a lot more on the line," Kenney said. "I would like to give a special thanks to Phil Nagy for inviting me to play in the tourney, and my one big hope is that other women get to experience these same kinds of thrills."

