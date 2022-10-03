DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Investment Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager

For immediate release 3 October 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Further to the Board's previous announcement that it intended to appoint Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited as the AIFM of the Company, the Board is pleased to confirm that Dan Nickols and Matt Cable will begin managing the investment portfolio of the Company with effect from today.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.jupiteram.com/rightsandissues

