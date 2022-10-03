Anzeige
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
03.10.2022 | 16:55
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Investment Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Investment Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Appointment of Investment Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager 03-Oct-2022 / 15:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For immediate release 3 October 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Appointment of Investment Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") Appointment of Investment Manager and AIFM

Further to the Board's previous announcement that it intended to appoint Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited as the AIFM of the Company, the Board is pleased to confirm that Dan Nickols and Matt Cable will begin managing the investment portfolio of the Company with effect from today.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.jupiteram.com/rightsandissues

For further information please contact: 

Jupiter Asset Management Limited 
 
Magnus Spence                         +44 (0) 20 3817 1325 
Nick Black                           +44 (0) 20 3817 1871 
    CorporateCommunications@jupiteram.com - Media Enquiries 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
 
                                +44 (0) 1245 398950 
cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  192087 
EQS News ID:  1455665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
