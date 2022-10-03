ID3, the think tank of Diana Holding, published a Policy Paper titled: "Post-pandemic, water stress and ecological transition: what pathways to agricultural transition for Morocco?".The policy paper was prepared under the direction of Estelle Forget, international expert in sustainable development, and in collaboration with Jean-Marie Samson, agricultural engineer.

The study focuses on analyzing the challenges for the agricultural sector in Morocco and highlights 3 major issues: environmental degradation, economic fragility, and food security/sovereignty.

ID3 experts noted that the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in energy prices driven largely by the resurgence of conflicts, repeated cycles of drought and heatwaves have revealed the fragility and vulnerability of the agricultural sector in Morocco. To counter and overcome these multifaceted crises, they called for preserving the environment, fostering a resilient logistics supply chain, and achieving the sustainability of agricultural operations and production systems.

In a bid to aptly prepare for the future and ensure food sovereignty, the study recommends adopting a new approach to sustainable agriculture, based on the following pillars: fostering innovation and collective intelligence, preventing food waste by raising consumer awareness, strengthening regional partnerships, and learning from international best practices.

The report also recommends 5 pathways to organize the rising power of the sector, notably mobilizing stakeholders to structure the agricultural sector; carrying out experimental agriculture by strengthening innovation partnerships with universities and research centers; analyzing and implementing international best practices and technical innovations; reducing food waste; and reducing the environmental impact of agriculture by re-examining the choice of crops.

Link to the Policy Paper: https://dianaholding.ma/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Rapport.pdf

About Diana Holding

A major player in the agri-food industry, the Diana Holding Group has consolidated and expanded its presence in Morocco for more than 60 years. This reference agri-food group ranks 7th in the ranking of the largest private groups in Morocco, with a consolidated turnover of 4 billion dirhams in 2021 and 7,500 direct jobs. Diana Holding is taking concrete steps to position itself as a player in the world of ideas, through the creation of a Think-Tank called ID3; a multidisciplinary think tank dedicated to the agribusiness and agro-industry sectors.

