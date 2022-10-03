Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2022 | 18:20
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Appoints Gregg Boehmer to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV) (the "Company"), today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Gregg Boehmer to the Board where he will serve as an independent member and member of the Audit Committee, bringing to four the total number of Directors. He has been a consultant to Clean Vision since 2021.

For over ten years, Mr. Boehmer has worked as a management consultant specializing in publicly traded OTC company management and compliance. He holds a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Towson University (MD).

"I'm delighted to welcome Gregg to the Board," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Gregg is a seasoned professional whose expertise in building developmental stage public companies will be a strong addition to our team."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Clean Vision Corporation, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Press release picture

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718519/Clean-Vision-Appoints-Gregg-Boehmer-to-its-Board-of-Directors

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.