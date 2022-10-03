Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Appoints Gregg Boehmer to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV) (the "Company"), today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Gregg Boehmer to the Board where he will serve as an independent member and member of the Audit Committee, bringing to four the total number of Directors. He has been a consultant to Clean Vision since 2021.

For over ten years, Mr. Boehmer has worked as a management consultant specializing in publicly traded OTC company management and compliance. He holds a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Towson University (MD).

"I'm delighted to welcome Gregg to the Board," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Gregg is a seasoned professional whose expertise in building developmental stage public companies will be a strong addition to our team."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

