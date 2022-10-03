Marketers, partners, clients, analysts and media gather in San Diego for Optimizely's annual event celebrating digital marketing

Opticon - Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today kicks off its annual Opticon conference in San Diego. Inspired by the explosive growth of technologies and digital transformations, Opticon is bringing together leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for three days of inspiring conversations on the evolutions and innovations shaping the future of digital experiences.

During the event, attendees will learn practical next steps on how to optimize top-line growth, reduce customer churn, deliver world-class experiences, and make data-driven decisions to meet overall business goals. Optimizely will present 45 breakout sessions and 20 15-minute theatre sessions, and host over 20 client speakers throughout the event including senior marketers from Venmo, Zoom, New Era, Tapestry, and more.

Today, Optimizely will also host a series of certification trainings for attendees to improve their digital marketing and experimentation skillsets, including:

Get Started with Optimizely Full Stack Experimentation

Experimentation Strategist Certification Prep and Exam Attempt

Content Cloud Developer Certification Exam

Optimizely would like to thank its event sponsors for Opticon 2022 including:

Diamond sponsors: Microsoft, Google Cloud

Platinum sponsors: Verndale, Siteimprove, Hero Digital, Valtech

Gold sponsors: Niteco, Rightpoint, XCentium, UNRVLD, Perficient, Contentsquare, Digizuite

Silver sponsors: The C2 Group, Whereoware, Annex Cloud, Glassbox, Quantum Metric, UserTesting, Fullstory

Support: Heap

After the conclusion of the flagship event, Opticon will be going on tour. On November 4, 2022, Optimizely will host Opticon London thanks to sponsors Microsoft, Google Cloud, Valtech, and Siteimprove.

Opticon Stockholm will take place on November 8, 2022, sponsored by Microsoft, Google Cloud, Valtech, and Contentsquare.

Learn more about the Opticon 2022 session line-up, certifications, and sponsors here.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

