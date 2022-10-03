Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) has received the following transparency notification.

Transparency notification from Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp

Summary of the notification

Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp has announced on September 28, 2022, that on September 23, 2022, it downward crossed the lowest threshold of 3.00% of the shares in Azelis Group NV. Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp has opted not to disclose its shareholding below the 3.00% threshold.

Reason for the notification

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg

Date on which the threshold is crossed

23 September 2022

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

233,846,153

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp 7,580,306 TOTAL

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired

if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp is not subject to any control from any of its shareholders.

Additional information

Not provided.

The full transparency notifications can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

