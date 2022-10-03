Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) has received the following transparency notification.
- Transparency notification from Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp
Summary of the notification
Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp has announced on September 28, 2022, that on September 23, 2022, it downward crossed the lowest threshold of 3.00% of the shares in Azelis Group NV. Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp has opted not to disclose its shareholding below the 3.00% threshold.
Reason for the notification
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
Date on which the threshold is crossed
23 September 2022
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
233,846,153
Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp
7,580,306
TOTAL
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Akita Management Participation 1 SCSp is not subject to any control from any of its shareholders.
Additional information
Not provided.
The full transparency notifications can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
- Ends -
