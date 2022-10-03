Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Change of Sub-fund Name
London, October 3
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release3 October 2022
FIDELITY UCITS II ICAV
Re: Change of Sub-fund Name
The directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV wish to announce that with effect from 30 September 2022, Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETF updated its name to Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF.
Enquiries to:
Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin
Tel: +353 1 232 2000
