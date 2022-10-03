Companies sign agreement to continue long-standing collaboration to deploy Lead-cooled Fast Reactor

Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology.

Under this new agreement, the two companies will advance a common design to maximize synergies, combine experience in design, testing and licensing, and align respective partner and supply chain organizations. The agreement builds upon development activities already underway in the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, and Romania, where more than ten state-of-the-art, lead-based test facilities are being installed.

The LFR technology combines the use of liquid lead as a coolant, high-temperature operation, and fast neutron spectrum with engineering solutions promoting design simplicity and robustness. The objective is step change performance improvement relative to traditional nuclear technology, including enhanced economics, market versatility beyond electricity and improved sustainability.

"Ansaldo Nucleare shares a common vision with Westinghouse," said Dr. Roberto Adinolfi, Ansaldo Nucleare's Chairman. "Ansaldo has strongly believed and invested in LFR technology since the beginning of the century, and we are eager to start another journey of collaboration with Westinghouse toward its deployment."

"The joint work we have accomplished already will serve as a springboard to accelerate LFR technology development," said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Chief Technology Officer of Westinghouse. "We are developing an economically competitive, versatile and sustainable nuclear power plant which will be deployed to accommodate the needs of diverse communities and evolving energy markets, including district heating, hydrogen generation, and water desalination."

For more than 40 years, Westinghouse and Ansaldo Nucleare have worked together to develop advanced Light Water Reactor technology through the AP600 and AP1000 plant projects.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Ansaldo Nucleare SpA is a company 100% owned by Ansaldo Energia. Established in Genova in 1966, Ansaldo Nucleare covers all nuclear activities from the production of critical high-tech components to the design and construction of new builds, from decommissioning to advanced research on radwaste management, Fusion, IV Generation plants and Small Modular Reactors.

For more information: www.ansaldoenergia.com

