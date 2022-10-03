Regulatory News:

On September 29, 2022, Orano received an award at the evening prize-giving ceremony for the French Women in Industry Awards (Trophées des Femmes de l'Industrie), which was attended by Roland Lescure, the Minister Delegate for Industry. This is the second year that Orano has been a partner of these Awardsorganized by Usine Nouvelle. Ten of Orano's female employees submitted a total of 11 entries. In all, around 110 applications were submitted by women from some 20 companies, in 10 categories1

On this occasion, Nathalie Collignon, Orano's Director of Innovation, was the winner in the "Innovation" category. This award offers recognition of the career achievements of a woman and her contribution to innovation within a company helping to meet the global challenges of climate change, health, and a resource-efficient world. It also rewards an innovation strategy that has helped make Orano a major player in the energy, industrial and ecological transitions.

Nathalie Collignon said: "I am proud of this award, which recognizes the work we have been doing for several years to anchor Innovation at the heart of the Group's strategic challenges. It also symbolically rewards all the women who are involved in fields of activity recognized as scientific and technical. And to those who would like to join us, I would like to shout out "have no hesitation!". Jobs in industry can equally well be done by women, and I firmly believe in the power of complementary forms of intelligence"

In the course of the evening, Corinne Spilios, Senior Executive Vice-President Performance for Orano, presented the Woman of the Year award to Abla Steinmetz, Director of Innovation at Plastic Omnium.

Corinne Spilios said: "For many years, Orano has been pursuing a proactive policy to promote gender diversity. Increasing the number of women in our teams and ensuring gender equality in the workplace are a priority. The objective is to include more women at all levels of the organization. This is an issue of importance to everyone in the company".

Orano promotes women's access to all positions of responsibility, and aims to recruit 32% women by 2023, and to boost their career development through training programs that have already helped support 120 experienced female employees since 2017, and 90 new employees since 2019.

Orano is actively involved at all levels of education, and runs campaigns on social networks to raise awareness around increasing the proportion of women in all professions in industry, combating stereotypes and attracting new female employees in all our business sectors. In 2021, the Group joined the STOPE charter (for "Stop sexism in the workplace").

1 Women entrepreneurs, Women in production, Women in projects, Women in R&D, Women in innovation, Women in sales marketing, Women in digital, Women in sustainable development, Women in international, Women with high potential.

