STARSTIX Supports Soles4Souls with Fall Shoe Drive

STARSTIX , the largest provider of grocery checkout lane dividers nationwide and an industry leader in local grocery store advertising for nearly 40 years, launches fall shoe drive

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / STARSTIX is excited to launch a fall shoe drive to help the global nonprofit, Soles4Souls. Since 2006, Soles4Souls' supporters and partners have kept over 83 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing from going to waste, and through this, people across 129 countries and all 50 US states have been able to create educational and economic opportunities for themselves. Soles4Souls' goal is to create $1 Billion in economic impact by 2030.

Those interested in participating can drop off new or gently worn shoes between now and October 31st during office hours at 1891 Goodyear Ave, Suite 619 in Ventura, CA.

With 32 million Americans shopping at their grocery store every day, STARSTIX provides valuable ad space for all types and sizes of businesses from local to national. In addition, STARSTIX offers exclusivity so that only one advertiser is featured on every single checkout lane divider in the store.

To contact STARSTIX, please visit www.STARSTIX.com or call 866-767-3238.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, we have distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries and generated over $475 million in economic impact. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

About STARSTIX

As the founder and industry leader of grocery store advertising for nearly 40 years, we help local businesses achieve their growth potential through consumer brand awareness with high-quality, in-store brand advertising initiatives, and online brand exposure through our digital platforms and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

STARSTIX helps to create custom-designed campaigns to reach the business' target audience, attracting new customers while reminding their existing ones they are still there.

For more information about STARSTIX, please visit www.STARSTIX.com . For media inquiries, please call 866-767-3238, ext. 361.

