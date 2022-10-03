The "Europe Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

The publisher's report infers that the companion diagnostics market in Europe is deemed to advance at a CAGR of 12.61% in value during the forecast years 2022-2028. Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe are evaluated in the market report.

In France, the majority of the population is supported by statutory health insurance overseen by the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS). In this regard, the national healthcare system in the country is considered to be considerate as it aims to reduce healthcare expenditure. The reduction in healthcare expenditure will ultimately reduce excess government spending. Due to high reimbursement coverage, the penetration of CDx is high in the country. Thus, such developments support the companion diagnostics market's growth across the country.

Furthermore, Spain has been witnessing economic restraints over the past few years. This has made it imperative to reduce healthcare expenses. In this regard, CDx is executed in the outpatient hospital site. On the other hand, hospitals directly negotiate with the manufacturer. The hospital funding system relies on the global budget since reimbursement coding is unavailable for CDx. Nevertheless, the rising efforts to reduce healthcare expenses will increase the need for cost-effective technologies for diagnostics, opening new avenues for the market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Incidence of Medication Reactions

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases and Fatalities

Rising Prevalence of Precision Medicines

Market Challenges

Weak Reimbursement Framework

Common Cases of Leakage in Oncology Companion Diagnostics

Market Opportunity

Ongoing Research and Investments in Next Generation Gene-Sequencing

