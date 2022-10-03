Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, provides this further update regarding the status of the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended October 31, 2020 (the "Audit"). Further to the Company's press release dated On September 14, 2022, as stated the Company delivered the draft of the annual financial statements. As an update, the Auditors of the Company, PKF Antares Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PKF") have projected the end of October to be the outer timeframe to complete the review. Although the Company projected the end of September to finalize and file on SEDAR our auditors have extended this timeframe until the end of October. As the Company is involved in complex and emerging industry, it has been difficult to predict the timing of the work needed to complete the Audit process, however the Company is confident that the process is near completion and the procedures are in place to make future audits more efficient. The Company is grateful to its many shareholders and supporters that have reached out to show their support of the Company. We appreciate all the encouragement and look forward to resuming a more normal course of business.

The Company will continue to provide any additional requested information that will help facilitate the completion of the public filings. The Company will also update its shareholders with any additional information.

As of this press release date, the Company is subject to a cease trade order. The following financial statements are outstanding: audited annual financial statements for Fiscal 2020, interim financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2021, interim financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2021, interim financial statements for the nine months ended July 31, 2021, audited annual financial statements for Fiscal 2021, interim financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022, and interim financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

