Canonsburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - River Point Technology has been awarded HashiCorp's 2022 Innovation Partner of the Year as recognition for its efforts to produce effective solutions around cloud and data analytics technology. The cloud-specific company has now been in the industry for 11 years and excels in providing world-class cloud-based enterprise services to its constantly swelling customer base.





Jeff Eiben





"River Point Technology has a business-oriented focus with core tenets built around cloud enablement, analytics, data protection, application lifecycle management, and security," shared HashiCorp in their announcement.

HashiCorp is a public technology company that is leading the market for cloud automation. It announces various 'Partner Network Awards' annually in a bid to its partners' dedication to helping businesses boost their cloud adoption strategies. River Point Technology has been a significant partner of HashiCorp and has been committed to delivering its best potential to promote the cloud as an effective solution.

Jeff Eiben, founder and owner of River Point Technology, dedicated the feat to his highly-experienced and qualified team at RPT. "I couldn't be more proud and excited for our team," he shared.

River Point Technology has deservingly secured the award as its performance has remained outstanding over the last few years. It has created models that have manifested to be highly-effective solutions to problems pertaining to automation faced by businesses. Value Creation Technology is one such model that is widely accepted and used by a range of enterprises in and outside the US.

About River Point Technology

River Point Technology made its entrance into the cloud industry in 2011. It was founded by Jeff Eiben and is still owned by him. The company assists businesses and enterprises in their transformation into the cloud era. It has helped many enterprises automate their ventures by providing them with state-of-the-art models like Value Creation Technology.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://riverpointtechnology.com/

Email: info@riverpointtechnology.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139233