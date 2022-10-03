Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Meteorite Capital Inc. (TSXV MTR) ("Meteorite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mitchell L. Greenspoon has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Greenspoon joins the current directors, Charles Spector, Ivan Spector and Richard Yanofsky and will be appointed to the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Greenspoon is currently the Chairman of the Board Capcium Inc., (a leading contract manufacturer in the pharmaceutical industry) and was previously the Managing Director and Head of Québec Investment Banking for Macquarie Canada. Mr. Greenspoon practiced law in Montreal from 1984 to 1993 where he specialized in securities law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Additional information regarding Meteorite is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provider (as per the meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT METEORITE

Meteorite carries on business as a "Capital Pool Company", as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Meteorite's principal purpose is the identification, evaluation and acquisition of assets, properties or businesses or participation therein subject, in certain cases, to shareholder approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

