Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, the premier retail store for pop culture gifts, comics, toys, collectibles, Funko Pops and more, is happy to announce the company has received full registration of their trademark "Guaranteed Authentic."

"Guaranteed Authentic" represents Fanboys Marketplaces' commitment to selling authentically licensed merchandise throughout their six store locations.

Fanboys Marketplace are official licensed vendors of Funko, Lego and Nerf. They also specialize in Dungeons and Dragons, tabletop game play, as well as anime and comics. Fanboys occasionally operate in a buy/sell/trade capacity-but are committed to vet and ensure that all licensed products in the store are Guaranteed Authentic.

"This is our commitment, and we stand by it." - Mike Rogers, Fanboys Marketplace owner.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D. Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139365