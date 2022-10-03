Xybion Digital Inc: Xybion Digital Announces Proposed Financing of Up to $5,000,000 With Gravitas Securities and Stifel GMP As Co-Lead Agents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Gravitas Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP (together, the "Co-Lead Agents") to offer on a "commercially reasonable efforts" basis (the "Offering") up to 2,304,147 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $2.17 per Unit (the "Unit Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Proceeds"). The Company has agreed to grant the Co-Lead Agents an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days after closing of the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one Class A subordinate voting share in the capital of Xybion (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price equal to $2.60 for a period of 36 months. The Units will be qualified for distribution by way of shelf prospectus supplement pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated January 31, 2022.

In consideration for the Co-Lead Agents' services with respect to the Offering, Xybion will (i) pay the Co-Lead Agents a cash fee of 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option), and (ii) issue warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase that number of Shares of the Company equal to 8% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, including the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Unit at the Unit Price for a period of 36 months.

It is anticipated that the Proceeds will be used by the Company primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to TSXV approval.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe. These modules are unified creating a robust lab execution system that provides seamless experience for all preclinical laboratory staff and a very simple IT ecosystem to maintain for the IT organization.

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Dr. Pradip K. Banerjee, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although Xybion believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, that the Offering will close and will do so on the proposed terms; that the Company will be able to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that applicable regulatory approvals will be received; and assumptions regarding political and regulatory stability and stability in financial and capital markets.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the Company may not complete the Offering; the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the anticipated terms; the risk that required regulatory approvals for the Offering are not obtained; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; recent market volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic and risks relating to the extent and duration of such pandemic and its impact on global markets; the conflict in Eastern Europe; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

