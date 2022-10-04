Center Podium: Watch Superhero Feats of Strength at Legion Sports Fest

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / The ground will be shaking from Strongmen/women lifting cars, Powerlifters, and Olympic Weightlifters at the Legion Sports Fest. Crowds will be roaring for the USA Armwrestling matches, competitors of the Stimulus Unknown Functional Fitness Competition, and the Olympic Weightlifters and Powerlifters attempting State and National lifting record attempts. Those are some of the unique experiences of the 5th annual Your KratomTM Legion Sports Fest presented by WOLFpak Bags, happening on October 7-9th at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Strongman, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Functional Fitness, and Armwrestling are the strength sports of the massive Legion Sports Fest, October 7-9 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nevada



The fitness sports festival is designed for everyone to find their fitness superpowers. Attendees range from being interested in losing a few pounds for the first time to professional fitness athletes. There are many different reasons one chooses to go to the Legion Sports Fest, including:

Competition Action - For amateur and professional athletes, it is a chance to showcase their strength, physique, endurance, and mental toughness. Confirmed competitions include NPC and IFBB Pro League Bodybuilding, Muay Thai, Armored Combat, Olympic Weightlifting, Strongman & Strongwoman, Powerlifting, Functional Fitness, and Armwrestling.

"It's not just a Bodybuilding and fitness event; it's an athletic event, a true sports fest," said Mark Anthony, the first-ever Men's Physique Mr. Olympia.

New for 2022 Strength Competitions -

The Olympic Weightlifting competition has also become the Nevada State Weightlifting Championship and Mountain South Weightlifting State Organization (WSO) Championships! This is a USA Weightlifting sanctioned meet. The competition lifts include three attempts in the snatch and three in the clean & jerk, with the best-made attempt in each lift combined for a total score. Three competitions all ran concurrently are:



1. Legion Open - this option open to all USA Weightlifting members





Powerlifting Deadlift by local athlete at 2021 Legion Sports Fest



2. Nevada State Championships - this option is open only to USA Weightlifting members with Nevada mailing addresses since state records can be set.

3. Mountain South WSO Championships - this option is open to USAW members in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, or Utah and collegiate athletes looking to participate in a National University Qualifier. Nevada State and WSO records can be set. Olympic Weightlifting is now the Nevada State Championship hosted by Calavera Barbell.

Powerlifting Expansion -

Due to the tremendous success of the 2021 Powerlifting events by the American Iron Foundation, Legion Sports Fest expanded to three days of powerlifting events! The competitions are now sanctioned by Powerlifting America on Friday and Saturday and the United Powerlifting Association on Sunday, with the schedule as follows:

Friday, October 7 - Powerlifting America National Qualifier

Saturday, October 8 - Powerlifting America National Records

Sunday, October 9 - UPA (United Powerlifting Association)

Functional Fitness Competition Updates -

The Stimulus Unknown Functional Fitness Competition inside Legion Sports Fest will be held at the CrossFit Games Flooring! A new custom rig has been designed for the event.

Functional Fitness "Stimulus Unknown" Competitions at 2021 Legion Sports Fest



Strongman athlete lifting at the 2021 Strongman Corporation competition inside Legion Sports Fest



Strongwoman athlete competing at the 2021 Strongman Corporation competition by American Iron Foundation inside Legion Sports Fest



Other Reasons To Attend Legion -

Deals/Vendors/Free Samples - Gold Saturday/Silver Sunday is the "Black Friday" of fitness inside the expo. There are hundreds of fitness vendors with the latest technology, supplements, apparel, nutrition, and in-person/online personal training to help all fitness levels with their goals. Vendors provide deals and specials up to 75% off during the first two hours of each expo day. This offers a chance to speak face-to-face with top fitness companies in the industry, something you can't experience online. It's also an excellent opportunity to sample the latest fitness supplements and see new fitness technology you can implement into your routines.

"I've been enjoying the entire expo. It's freaking awesome! Lots of great companies here!" said Ms. Olympia Ashley Kaltwasser about the 2018 Legion Sports Fest.

Celebrities - Rub elbows with today's fitness social media stars and legendary athletes inside the expo. Celebrities are at the expo all weekend, and you can also meet them at the Red-Carpet event before the IFBB Pro League bodybuilding finals on Sunday, October 9.

Mr. Olympia Brandon Hendrickson meets a fan with Yarishna Ayala, Jessica Reyes and Barbara Manu Abraham at 2021 Legion Sports Fest, Celsius Exhibit



Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler with Lauren Abraham at 2019 Legion Sports Fest Red Carpet



"You don't have to know someone competing or be a dedicated fan of one of the sports to have an amazing time. Everyone leaves with something; fitness supplements, a trial gym membership, new workout gear, fitness gadgets, a potential new personal trainer or coach, prizes, celebrity photos, a ton of motivation to fuel your fitness journey, and awesome memories. It's like a fitness Disneyland," explains Partnership Director Ted Johanson.

Major Professional and Amateur Bodybuilding Events:

Friday, October 8 - IFBB Pro Masters Championship

The world's largest competition for IFBB Pro Masters athletes with all nine divisions

$24,300 cash purse

Saturday, October 9 - NPC National Qualifier

National Physique Committee amateur national qualifier event with eight divisions

Sunday, October 25 - IFBB Pro League Open

Featuring the following divisions: Men's Open Bodybuilding, Men's Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Physique, Fitness, Bikini and Wellness

Pros compete for $41,000 in cash prizes

"Our company began in the Reno/Tahoe area 11 years ago. We know how important active lifestyles are to the region and its commitment to welcoming quality events. We had a strong feeling that the Legion would make sense in Reno. We are confident that this event will soon be in the echelon of the region's cornerstone events like Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, and the Reno Rodeo." Chris Minnes, founder/owner of Legion Sports Fest and Center Podium productions.

Sponsors:

The Title Sponsor of Legion Sports Fest is Your Kratom TM www.yourkratom.com

The Presenting Sponsor of Legion Sports Fest is WOLFpak Bags. www.WOLFpak.com

Division Sponsors of the Legion Sports Fest include Celsius Energy Drink, GRIPBELL, Team Built By Nando, and Visit Reno Tahoe.

Class level sponsors are Innovative Sports Nutrition, U.S. Navy SpecOps Recruiting, Naked Warrior CBD, Team FFLEX, JAWKU Speed, Team Atlas, Dynamic G Fitness, Body of Work Documentary, National Academy of Sports Medicine, U.S. Army Recruiting, and A.C. Grace Company.

Local sponsors are Rowdy Bars, Reno Regenerative Medicine, Tahoe Lake Love Vacations, Ageless Men's Health, Team Worley Fit, and Crunch Fitness Nevada.

Spectator tickets will be $25 to $400. Presale discounts on fitness expo tickets are offered until September 30, 2022

For information, registration, tickets, and a full event schedule, visit www.CenterPodium.com/Legion-Sports-Fest/ .

EDITORS NOTE : To schedule pre-show interviews with Legion Sports Festival producers; please get in touch with Ted Johanson at (707) 968-7672 or ted@centerpodium.com

What : Legion Sports Festival Multi-Sport Fitness Festival/Expo

Press Check-In : TBD daily on Friday, October 7, Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9

When : Friday, October 8 - Sunday, October 9, 2022

Where : Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV, United States

About Chris Minnes & Center Podium

Voted 2017 promoter of the year, Christopher Minnes is the premier bodybuilding event promoter in the West. He has produced the NPC/IFBB sanctioned events since 2011, and the event portfolio now includes eight events from Reno to Russia. With a background in event promotion beginning in 1991, Minnes has produced hundreds of events, including concerts, ski & snowboard races, mountain bike races, and much more. Center Podium is the managing company for the NPC Mother Lode, Tahoe Show, NPC West Coast, Dexter Jackson Classic, NPC Worldwide Invictus IFBB Pro Qualifier in Kazakhstan, Dexter Jackson Classic, NPC New Mexico State Open, and the Legion Sports Festival. For information, visit www.centerpodium.com .

About Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The captivating, modern, and competitive Reno-Sparks Convention Center lies south of downtown Reno and is minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The Reno-Sparks Convention Center boasts more than 600,000 square feet of single-level exhibition and meeting space with recently upgraded technology and award-winning service.

With 16,200 top-notch accommodations nearby, ranging from AAA Four Diamond resorts to boutique hotels, your rooming options are plentiful, and the rates are affordable.

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center provides the amenities of a first-tier city with small-town hospitality.

For more information, visit www.VisitRenoTahoe.com .

About the IFBB Pro League

Ben and Joe Weider founded the IFBB Professional League ("IFBB Pro League").

Joe Weider created the OLYMPIA.

The President of the IFBB Pro League is Jim Manion (USA). For more information, visit www.IFBBPro.com .

High-resolution images and videos can be downloaded by visiting www.LegionSportsFest.com/media

About the NPC

The National Physique Committee (NPC) is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Amateur bodybuilders compete in local to national competitions sanctioned by the NPC. One amateur organization per country is recognized by the International Federation of BodyBuilders (IFBB Pro League), bodybuilding's international organization. The IFBB Pro League recognizes the NPC as its amateur extension for the United States. Advanced athletes can progress as professionals and join the IFBB Professional League, the only way they can qualify to compete for bodybuilding's highest honor, winning the Mr. Olympia contest.

