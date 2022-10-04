Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Acquires The Counsel Network

- Addition of leading lawyer recruitment firm in Canada greatly expands geographic and functional capability creating industry-redefining legal search practice -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL); (OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of The Counsel Network Inc. ("The Counsel Network"), a Canada-based executive search firm specializing in the Canadian legal market. The acquisition of The Counsel Network was an all-cash deal, and no securities of Caldwell were issued in connection with the acquisition.

Founded in 1988, The Counsel Network specializes in providing comprehensive, long-term talent management solutions to the Canadian legal market. The team is led by Dal Bhathal (Toronto) and Sameera Sereda (Calgary), who have advised the profession through economic cycles and unprecedented changes in the industry over the last 25 years. Passionate about achieving the best results for clients and candidates, the team believes every client deserves more than a transactional experience with their recruiter.

"The Counsel Network is the most respected, connected and powerful legal recruitment firm in Canada," said Michael DeCosta, managing partner of Caldwell's Professional Services Practice. "This combination brings together two strong executive search brands with exceptional reputations borne of a true passion for achieving the best results for clients and candidates. Lawyer recruitment is a burgeoning sector of the professional services talent acquisition space and Dal, Sameera and their teams are clearly the outright leaders in this space. We are delighted to have them joining our practice and expanding our ability to serve our clients."

"We have always been passionate about delivering the best experience to our clients, and we see that same passion reflected in Caldwell's entire team," said Dal Bhathal and Sameera Sereda, managing partners of The Counsel Network. "To find a firm whose drive to build long-term client relationships that provide added value, expert counsel and a collaborative team-based approach really matches our own is immensely gratifying. We are truly excited to be joining Caldwell and look forward to the expanded reach and functional expertise that we will now be able to offer our clients."

Ms. Bhathal provides strategic advice and guidance to Canadian and international law firms and legal departments on all aspects of legal talent management. A former practicing lawyer and recognized leader in her field, she leverages over 25 years' experience building exceptional legal teams for law firms and corporations, and provides immeasurable expertise, sophisticated analyses, and robust knowledge to clients and candidates. Ms. Bhathal's recruitment experience spans all major business centers in Canada, from Halifax to Vancouver, and she leverages an impressive legal and business network spanning the breadth and width of the national market.

Passionate about building diversity, inclusion, and equity in the legal profession, Ms. Bhathal serves as co-chair of the Ontario Committee for the Women in Law Leadership (WILL) Awards, which celebrates the advance and achievements of women lawyers. She previously served as a board member of the South Asian Bar Association (SABA) Toronto and continues to be involved with various equity seeking - bar associations, including SABA Toronto, the Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers, and the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers. She is also a qualified diversity trainer and administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory.

Ms. Bhathal holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of West London and was admitted to the Law Society of England and Wales.

Ms. Sereda provides creative and innovative talent management solutions to law firms and legal departments while focusing on building strong long-term relationships with both clients and candidates. A former practicing lawyer and highly sought-after speaker, author, and strategic advisor, her charismatic style and commitment to a strong ethical framework contribute to her status as a trusted advisor and mentor.

Deeply committed to building a diverse and inclusive legal profession, Ms. Sereda has dedicated much of her career to nurturing and promoting women lawyers. She is the chair of Women in Law Leadership, a Canada Not-for-Profit Corporation dedicated to the celebration, education, and advancement of women lawyers, and the co-founder of the WILL Awards. She is passionate about giving back to the community as evidenced by her many years of volunteering with the Canadian Bar Association, the Alberta Lawyers' Assistance Society, the Association of Women Lawyers, and the Federal Judicial Advisory Committee for Alberta.

Ms. Sereda holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, a Public Relations Diploma from Mount Royal University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Calgary and was called to the Law Society of Alberta. She has taught various courses in business law, business communications, and effective writing, and has facilitated numerous workshops in the areas of media training, strategic planning, and marketing. Ms. Sereda is a qualified diversity trainer and administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory, as well as certified to deliver conflict resolution training.

"Adding high-caliber partners is always a win, and with this acquisition we are welcoming two new partners whose values, commitment to inclusion and priority on client satisfaction aligns with ours," said Chris Beck, president. "Dal, Sameera and their teams have demonstrated absolute authority in their space, making this a significant geographic and functional expansion of our legal practice and capabilities, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Caldwell team."

