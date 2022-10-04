Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Grigoryan Law Firm, which specializes in foreclosure and real estate litigation, has announced it is now serving pro bono clients. Its principal attorney, Hayk Grigoryan, says that the firm's main goal is to help the growing number of homeowners in Southern California who are under the threat of foreclosure.

"Economic conditions have been difficult for many people across the state over the last few years in particular, and we are concerned about the rising number of homeowners who have gotten behind on their mortgage payments," says Grigoryan Law Firm. "As it is our mission to assist anyone who is facing foreclosure, including families who have limited incomes, we decided to create a pro bono program that would allow us to help more clients."

Grigoryan Law Firm states that all pro bono clients will go through a screening process that includes a confidential consultation with an attorney. The purpose will be to determine whether the individual meets the guidelines for pro bono work and to learn more about their case.

The firm also reveals that its principal attorney, American-Armenian Hayk Grigoryan Esq., will be taking a leave of absence to return to Armenia, where he plans to run for Yerevan mayoral office in 2023. He could be the first American-Armenian to run for an electoral position in Armenia.

"In his absence, our work to serve those affected by foreclosures and other real estate litigation will continue," says Grigoryan Law Firm. "Our team of professionals remains committed to discretion and professionalism, and we invite anyone in need of assistance, regardless of their income level, to reach out to us for help."

Grigoryan Law Firm is a boutique law firm in Los Angeles and specializes in foreclosure and real estate litigation. The founder of Grigoryan Law Firm, Hayk Grigoryan, holds a master's degree in Constitutional Law from Yerevan State University and also in Tax Law from the University of Washington School of Law. He is an active member of the California State Bar Association and is enrolled in the Undergraduate Certificate program in Politics at Cambridge University.

For more information, please contact:

Grigoryan Law Firm

info@goglaw.com

323-350-0942

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139403