New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.

"With more businesses interested in the potential benefits of helping men, women, and minorities to all feel included on the job, we have received many questions about how to build a DEI framework," says CultureShift HR. "Accordingly, we decided to create 'The 4 A's Method' to help them with the process of creating an environment based on diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The overall goal of "The 4 A's Method" is to guide companies to have more inclusive cultures and optimize their employees' productivity. "We believe deeply that DEI can lead to an increased ability of businesses to engage and utilize their best talent," Culture Shift HR states. "We hope that with our online course, we will help each client to transform their work environment into one where everyone is connected by shared values and feels empowered to freely share their ideas."

About CultureShift HR

CultureShift HR is an HR strategy and consultancy firm that helps companies to create purposeful, diverse, and inclusive work environments so that they can grow and thrive. The firm works with both international and American clients, including government agencies, multinational corporations, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and small businesses. CultureShift HR's team helps each client to understand its value proposition and to shape its employment equity to attract top talent.

About Alysha M. Campbell

CultureShift HR was founded by Alysha M. Campbell, who is the winner of IAOTP DEI Leader of the Year and the Amazon best-selling author of the anthropology "Building Beyond the 9-5: Inspirational Lessons from Successful Black Women."

