Kioxia Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, announced the development of a false-lock-aware locking technique for 56-Gbps PAM4 transceivers at ESSCIRC 2022 (IEEE European Solid-State Circuits Conference 2022) on September 22.

Recently, one of the multilevel-modulation methods of PAM4 has started to be used instead of a conventional NRZ for network infrastructures which includes higher transmission speed and capacity such as data centers. However, when the PAM4 is used, a clock recovery can occasionally fail and then as a result the performance of receivers can be seriously degraded by the incorrect clock signals.

To address this technical challenge, Kioxia has developed the false-lock-aware locking technique to prevent the failure of the clock recovery. Kioxia will apply this false-lock-aware locking technique to high-bandwidth large-capacity memory modules for MEC (mobile edge computing) servers.

This development is based on a project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

For more details, please refer the following URL:

https://www.kioxia.com/en-jp/about/news/2022/20221004-1.html

