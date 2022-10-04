Anzeige
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
PR Newswire
04.10.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 3

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 77,687
Weighted average purchase price paid: 293.5342 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 298 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 287.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,614,719 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,476,704 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
411288.50 08:09:5000061352449TRLO0LSE
158288.00 08:11:0100061352537TRLO0LSE
2435288.00 08:11:0100061352538TRLO0LSE
20287.50 08:11:4100061352594TRLO0LSE
1027287.50 08:11:5400061352617TRLO0LSE
700287.50 08:11:5400061352618TRLO0LSE
92287.50 08:11:5400061352619TRLO0LSE
327287.50 08:11:5400061352620TRLO0LSE
2005289.50 08:29:3700061353668TRLO0LSE
305290.50 08:33:1700061353914TRLO0LSE
1703290.00 08:33:2700061353936TRLO0LSE
1124290.00 08:33:2700061353937TRLO0LSE
644290.00 08:33:2700061353938TRLO0LSE
303289.50 08:37:1300061354145TRLO0LSE
1670289.50 08:37:1300061354146TRLO0LSE
1948290.50 08:54:1200061355426TRLO0LSE
135291.50 09:00:3300061355671TRLO0LSE
1535291.50 09:00:3300061355672TRLO0LSE
2031291.50 09:00:3300061355673TRLO0LSE
441291.50 09:00:3300061355674TRLO0LSE
644291.50 09:00:3300061355675TRLO0LSE
781291.50 09:00:3300061355676TRLO0LSE
1933291.00 09:02:1500061355736TRLO0LSE
1996290.50 09:05:0600061355875TRLO0LSE
1424290.50 09:18:3500061356293TRLO0LSE
324290.50 09:18:3500061356294TRLO0LSE
128291.00 09:35:4400061356767TRLO0LSE
1830291.00 09:35:4400061356768TRLO0LSE
909291.50 10:01:1500061357721TRLO0LSE
1857291.00 10:07:1300061357901TRLO0LSE
1789291.00 10:07:1300061357902TRLO0LSE
405293.00 14:15:4300061365581TRLO0LSE
6293.00 14:15:4300061365582TRLO0LSE
41293.00 14:15:4300061365583TRLO0LSE
1644293.00 14:15:4300061365584TRLO0LSE
550293.00 14:15:4300061365585TRLO0LSE
810293.00 14:15:4300061365586TRLO0LSE
551292.50 14:30:3400061366292TRLO0LSE
382292.50 14:30:3400061366293TRLO0LSE
19293.00 14:31:1400061366346TRLO0LSE
33293.00 14:31:1400061366347TRLO0LSE
563293.00 14:32:3700061366477TRLO0LSE
37293.00 14:32:3700061366478TRLO0LSE
466293.00 14:32:3900061366487TRLO0LSE
373293.00 14:32:5300061366512TRLO0LSE
484293.00 14:32:5300061366513TRLO0LSE
454294.00 14:47:2300061367779TRLO0LSE
1914294.00 14:48:0800061367838TRLO0LSE
1212294.00 14:52:2500061368143TRLO0LSE
660293.50 14:52:2800061368145TRLO0LSE
192293.50 14:52:3200061368151TRLO0LSE
840293.50 14:52:5300061368201TRLO0LSE
166293.50 14:52:5300061368202TRLO0LSE
200293.50 14:52:5300061368203TRLO0LSE
1389293.50 14:52:5300061368204TRLO0LSE
14294.50 15:02:0300061368869TRLO0LSE
6294.50 15:02:0300061368870TRLO0LSE
12294.50 15:02:0700061368888TRLO0LSE
641295.50 15:16:0300061369834TRLO0LSE
891295.50 15:16:0300061369835TRLO0LSE
227295.50 15:16:0300061369836TRLO0LSE
1587295.50 15:16:0300061369837TRLO0LSE
169295.50 15:16:0300061369838TRLO0LSE
225295.50 15:16:0300061369839TRLO0LSE
123295.50 15:16:0300061369840TRLO0LSE
158295.50 15:16:0300061369841TRLO0LSE
143295.50 15:16:0300061369842TRLO0LSE
1287295.50 15:16:0300061369843TRLO0LSE
936297.00 15:28:4500061370365TRLO0LSE
700297.00 15:28:4500061370366TRLO0LSE
191297.00 15:28:4500061370367TRLO0LSE
1209297.00 15:28:4500061370368TRLO0LSE
621297.00 15:28:4500061370369TRLO0LSE
764297.00 15:32:3100061370553TRLO0LSE
571297.00 15:32:3100061370554TRLO0LSE
1838297.50 15:41:0700061370886TRLO0LSE
2305297.50 15:41:0700061370887TRLO0LSE
2151297.00 15:43:0700061371006TRLO0LSE
302296.00 15:49:1200061371229TRLO0LSE
700297.00 16:00:0200061371611TRLO0LSE
1300297.00 16:00:0200061371612TRLO0LSE
408297.00 16:01:0500061371663TRLO0LSE
1264297.00 16:01:0500061371664TRLO0LSE
31297.00 16:03:0500061371781TRLO0LSE
16297.50 16:06:0400061371939TRLO0LSE
552297.50 16:06:0400061371940TRLO0LSE
64297.50 16:06:0500061371942TRLO0LSE
626297.50 16:12:4800061372197TRLO0LSE
863297.50 16:12:4800061372198TRLO0LSE
1237297.50 16:12:4800061372199TRLO0LSE
280297.50 16:12:4800061372200TRLO0LSE
1046297.50 16:12:4800061372201TRLO0LSE
1400297.50 16:12:4800061372202TRLO0LSE
700297.50 16:12:4800061372203TRLO0LSE
352297.50 16:12:4800061372204TRLO0LSE
1938298.00 16:15:0500061372353TRLO0LSE
269298.00 16:15:1200061372358TRLO0LSE
566298.00 16:15:1200061372359TRLO0LSE
567298.00 16:20:3900061372622TRLO0LSE
269298.00 16:21:3400061372694TRLO0LSE
148298.00 16:24:3400061372890TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
