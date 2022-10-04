Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 77,687 Weighted average purchase price paid : 293.5342 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 298 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 287.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,614,719 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,476,704 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 411 288.50 08:09:50 00061352449TRLO0 LSE 158 288.00 08:11:01 00061352537TRLO0 LSE 2435 288.00 08:11:01 00061352538TRLO0 LSE 20 287.50 08:11:41 00061352594TRLO0 LSE 1027 287.50 08:11:54 00061352617TRLO0 LSE 700 287.50 08:11:54 00061352618TRLO0 LSE 92 287.50 08:11:54 00061352619TRLO0 LSE 327 287.50 08:11:54 00061352620TRLO0 LSE 2005 289.50 08:29:37 00061353668TRLO0 LSE 305 290.50 08:33:17 00061353914TRLO0 LSE 1703 290.00 08:33:27 00061353936TRLO0 LSE 1124 290.00 08:33:27 00061353937TRLO0 LSE 644 290.00 08:33:27 00061353938TRLO0 LSE 303 289.50 08:37:13 00061354145TRLO0 LSE 1670 289.50 08:37:13 00061354146TRLO0 LSE 1948 290.50 08:54:12 00061355426TRLO0 LSE 135 291.50 09:00:33 00061355671TRLO0 LSE 1535 291.50 09:00:33 00061355672TRLO0 LSE 2031 291.50 09:00:33 00061355673TRLO0 LSE 441 291.50 09:00:33 00061355674TRLO0 LSE 644 291.50 09:00:33 00061355675TRLO0 LSE 781 291.50 09:00:33 00061355676TRLO0 LSE 1933 291.00 09:02:15 00061355736TRLO0 LSE 1996 290.50 09:05:06 00061355875TRLO0 LSE 1424 290.50 09:18:35 00061356293TRLO0 LSE 324 290.50 09:18:35 00061356294TRLO0 LSE 128 291.00 09:35:44 00061356767TRLO0 LSE 1830 291.00 09:35:44 00061356768TRLO0 LSE 909 291.50 10:01:15 00061357721TRLO0 LSE 1857 291.00 10:07:13 00061357901TRLO0 LSE 1789 291.00 10:07:13 00061357902TRLO0 LSE 405 293.00 14:15:43 00061365581TRLO0 LSE 6 293.00 14:15:43 00061365582TRLO0 LSE 41 293.00 14:15:43 00061365583TRLO0 LSE 1644 293.00 14:15:43 00061365584TRLO0 LSE 550 293.00 14:15:43 00061365585TRLO0 LSE 810 293.00 14:15:43 00061365586TRLO0 LSE 551 292.50 14:30:34 00061366292TRLO0 LSE 382 292.50 14:30:34 00061366293TRLO0 LSE 19 293.00 14:31:14 00061366346TRLO0 LSE 33 293.00 14:31:14 00061366347TRLO0 LSE 563 293.00 14:32:37 00061366477TRLO0 LSE 37 293.00 14:32:37 00061366478TRLO0 LSE 466 293.00 14:32:39 00061366487TRLO0 LSE 373 293.00 14:32:53 00061366512TRLO0 LSE 484 293.00 14:32:53 00061366513TRLO0 LSE 454 294.00 14:47:23 00061367779TRLO0 LSE 1914 294.00 14:48:08 00061367838TRLO0 LSE 1212 294.00 14:52:25 00061368143TRLO0 LSE 660 293.50 14:52:28 00061368145TRLO0 LSE 192 293.50 14:52:32 00061368151TRLO0 LSE 840 293.50 14:52:53 00061368201TRLO0 LSE 166 293.50 14:52:53 00061368202TRLO0 LSE 200 293.50 14:52:53 00061368203TRLO0 LSE 1389 293.50 14:52:53 00061368204TRLO0 LSE 14 294.50 15:02:03 00061368869TRLO0 LSE 6 294.50 15:02:03 00061368870TRLO0 LSE 12 294.50 15:02:07 00061368888TRLO0 LSE 641 295.50 15:16:03 00061369834TRLO0 LSE 891 295.50 15:16:03 00061369835TRLO0 LSE 227 295.50 15:16:03 00061369836TRLO0 LSE 1587 295.50 15:16:03 00061369837TRLO0 LSE 169 295.50 15:16:03 00061369838TRLO0 LSE 225 295.50 15:16:03 00061369839TRLO0 LSE 123 295.50 15:16:03 00061369840TRLO0 LSE 158 295.50 15:16:03 00061369841TRLO0 LSE 143 295.50 15:16:03 00061369842TRLO0 LSE 1287 295.50 15:16:03 00061369843TRLO0 LSE 936 297.00 15:28:45 00061370365TRLO0 LSE 700 297.00 15:28:45 00061370366TRLO0 LSE 191 297.00 15:28:45 00061370367TRLO0 LSE 1209 297.00 15:28:45 00061370368TRLO0 LSE 621 297.00 15:28:45 00061370369TRLO0 LSE 764 297.00 15:32:31 00061370553TRLO0 LSE 571 297.00 15:32:31 00061370554TRLO0 LSE 1838 297.50 15:41:07 00061370886TRLO0 LSE 2305 297.50 15:41:07 00061370887TRLO0 LSE 2151 297.00 15:43:07 00061371006TRLO0 LSE 302 296.00 15:49:12 00061371229TRLO0 LSE 700 297.00 16:00:02 00061371611TRLO0 LSE 1300 297.00 16:00:02 00061371612TRLO0 LSE 408 297.00 16:01:05 00061371663TRLO0 LSE 1264 297.00 16:01:05 00061371664TRLO0 LSE 31 297.00 16:03:05 00061371781TRLO0 LSE 16 297.50 16:06:04 00061371939TRLO0 LSE 552 297.50 16:06:04 00061371940TRLO0 LSE 64 297.50 16:06:05 00061371942TRLO0 LSE 626 297.50 16:12:48 00061372197TRLO0 LSE 863 297.50 16:12:48 00061372198TRLO0 LSE 1237 297.50 16:12:48 00061372199TRLO0 LSE 280 297.50 16:12:48 00061372200TRLO0 LSE 1046 297.50 16:12:48 00061372201TRLO0 LSE 1400 297.50 16:12:48 00061372202TRLO0 LSE 700 297.50 16:12:48 00061372203TRLO0 LSE 352 297.50 16:12:48 00061372204TRLO0 LSE 1938 298.00 16:15:05 00061372353TRLO0 LSE 269 298.00 16:15:12 00061372358TRLO0 LSE 566 298.00 16:15:12 00061372359TRLO0 LSE 567 298.00 16:20:39 00061372622TRLO0 LSE 269 298.00 16:21:34 00061372694TRLO0 LSE 148 298.00 16:24:34 00061372890TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

