Regulatory News:

NHOA (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) is thrilled to announce the award of a tender to supply a turn-key 36MWh Energy Storage System in Latin America, designed to enhance the flexibility of a thermal power plant in the context of rising renewables penetration. The award of this project confirms NHOA's growth potential in the continent, reaffirming its strategic interest towards the region and representing a further step for the spreading of storage solutions in the Americas.

The energy storage system is designed to integrate batteries and power conversion solutions under the control of Prophet EMS and K-Wize, NHOA's proprietary integrated Energy Management System and Cloud Monitoring Platform, to secure safe operations, live control, and optimization.

NHOA's storage system will allow the thermal power plant to play active part in the energy transition. It will optimize its production curve and, therefore, fuel consumption and emissions, as well as provide the national grid with the flexibility needed to accommodate new renewable generation while complying with the latest regulations.

The project has been developed by NHOA Energy's American platform, which oversees energy storage projects in North, Center, and South America, in collaboration with the Italian Engineering Center. The construction phase will start at the beginning of 2023 and the commissioning is planned for the end of 2023.

"I am really proud of this result in Latin America, as Independent Power Producers are selecting NHOA as their preferred full turn-key solution provider for utility scale energy storage solutions. This award represents yet another fundamental progress for a more sustainable energy production in the region and a milestone in NHOA's mission to foster the transition towards clean energy", commented Luca Roccia, Vice President of NHOA Energy Americas

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

follow us on LinkedIn

follow us on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006054/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300,nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, media.relations@nhoa.energy