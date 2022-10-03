NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol AMPE — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the abnormally low trading price of its common stock.

The Company has a right to a review of staff's determination to delist the common stock by a committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

