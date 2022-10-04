Index: Change in Float Methodology in VINX Indexes

The index methodology guide have been updated to adapt different float methodology for Nordic indexes and the following changes will be effective November 01, 2022. Float used in the upcoming index evaluation in Dec 2022 will be based on the new methodology. The new methodology is attached to this notice and will also be made available onthe effective date on Global Index Watch. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093050