04.10.2022
04.10.2022 | 09:29
Index: Change in Float Methodology in VINX Indexes

The index methodology guide have been updated to adapt different float
methodology for Nordic indexes and the following changes will be effective
November 01, 2022. 

Float used in the upcoming index evaluation in Dec 2022 will be based on the
new methodology. The new methodology is attached to this notice and will also
be made available onthe effective date on Global Index Watch. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093050
