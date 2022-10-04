SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, has received a Red Dot Design Award, the most prestigious international symbol of quality in design for its SmartStream Air solution the pure AI cloud-native application for financial reconciliations. The 'Finance Applications Design' is one of 76 categories originated to recognise how superior design can make a dramatic difference in the usability of a financial services solution. Last year's competition saw over 20,000 entries submitted worldwide, with SmartStream Air as a clear winner in the 2022 awards.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions and has become established internationally as the most sought-after distinction for outstanding design It recognises the best brands and creative works of the year, previous winners include the likes of Apple, IBM, Samsung, ING, BMW, amongst other great names.

Haytham Kaddoura, Chief Executive Officer at SmartStream, states: "We are very proud to be the recipient of the first Red Dot Award to be awarded to a financial reconciliation solution. Having our SmartStream Air solution singled out by such a prestigious organisation and on such a global scale is a true testament to the dedication and excellence of our Design and Experience team and the scientists and developers of our Innovations Lab. Having validation that our UI/UX design is the best it's that kind of talent and expertise that customers can expect to experience across all of our solutions".

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, states: "The awards in this competition year show just what good communication design can achieve. It can recognise complex problems and transform these into solutions. It can present multi-layered information in an easy-to-understand way and make it accessible. The range of channels, media and materials used for this purpose is unusually large. You have emerged as a winner with your design in a large field of international participants. Congratulations on this special achievement!".

The Red Dot Jury comprises of 24 jury members from 12 countries. What they all have in common is their design expertise, which they have accumulated during their careers as professors, communication designers or journalists. In addition to the award, SmartStream Air's winning submission will be displayed in renowned museums during the coming year, beginning with Museum für Kommunikation in Berlin November 29, 2022, followed by the Red Dot Design Museum Essen and the Red Dot Design Museums in Xiamen and Singapore. Additionally, it will be included in a book, produced for global distribution, that highlights design excellence across the globe.

Ends

For more information about SmartStream: www.smartstream-stp.com

For more information about Red Dot: www.red-dot.de

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005126/en/

Contacts:

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com